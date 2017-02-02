My Greenhouse - Part 3

You may be able to tell from the earlier picture what problems I encountered this week in building the greenhouse. If you can't tell, the two shelves are both taller than the side-walls so I had to make adjustments to both. But with that out of the way progress continued at a rapid pace and I now have all but two roof sections to complete (one will be the vent). I intentionally did not complete these two sections because as you might be able to tell, the fish tank is sitting on it's side and needs to be stood upright which will require tilting the top of it up and into the open space. I still have a bit of work to do on the foundation for the fish tank to make sure uneven settling under load doesn't cause any problems though. I still have lots of work to do but it's nice to see it finally starting to come together and look like something resembling a greenhouse instead of a pit in the ground.