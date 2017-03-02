Newsvine

#DemExit: Tons of Democrats LEAVE THE PARTY in Wake of Ellison's DNC Loss

Seeded by ConservativeDad
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 11:16 PM
First the dems chose Bernie, but the election was rigged for Hillary, then the people chose Ellison but again it was rigged.  The people are getting fed up with all the rampant corruption in the DNC, but should it really surprise anyone that a party that favors turning this country into communist dictatorship would run their own elections the same way? 

