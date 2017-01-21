Victory gardens in the 21st century - a practical guide

During WWI and WWII food rations were so strict that they pushed a large percentage of homeowners into growing their own food. These home gardens were dubbed "Victory Gardens".

Wikipedia's entry on Victory gardens: "Victory gardens, also called war gardens or food gardens for defense, were vegetable, fruit, and herb gardens planted at private residences and public parks in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Germany during World War I and World War II. They were used along with Rationing Stamps and Cards to reduce pressure on the public food supply."

In the decades that followed after the wars ended the victory garden trend slacked off greatly, however, in the last two decades we've seen a re-emergence of the home food production trend. This time the trend isn't being born of necessity, but from the desire for higher-quality, better tasting food than the commercially grown and readily available food supply at grocery outlets as well as a desire to reduce the harmful environmental impacts that producing food industrially has.

There are a few myths and misconceptions about home food production though and in this article I'd like to dispel some myths and explore some helpful advice to those seeking to produce their own food while minimizing environmental damage from food production as well as provide a place for home food producers to share their own tips with the community.

Myth #1: It requires land to produce food. This simply just isn't the case. Many people have been successful in producing food in apartments and condos. If you have a window, you have enough space for a small herb garden to provide you with the best tasting a freshest herbs you could ever cook with. If you have a balcony or patio, then you have enough room to grow fruits, vegetables, herbs or even keep bees for honey. Even if all you have is a closet, you've still got enough space to produce your own mushrooms. Sure you're not going to replace your entire grocery list with food grown in an apartment, but that brings us to myth #2.

Myth #2: You can replace your entire grocery list with the food you produce. It simply isn't possible to replace the variety of foods available at the grocery store with food produced at home, even if you own a great deal of acreage. This is due to the fact that different crops require different growing conditions. Your location will be ideal for producing many types of food, but it will be bad for producing many other types of food. It's also simply not practical for the average person with a full time job to spend enough time to produce their own dietary requirements as home food production is not as efficient in terms of man-hours to food produced as commercial farms are. That doesn't mean it's not a worthwhile endeavor though. For one thing, producing your own food can be quite an enjoyable pass-time and the food you grow can be much tastier, fresher, and more healthy than food you could buy at the grocery store.

Myth #3: Producing food at home is always more environmentally friendly than purchasing food at the grocery store. Oh boy, here we go, this is the one that almost always starts fights. But before you flame me for calling this a myth, hear me out. While it certainly can be much more environmentally friendly to produce food at home, it isn't always the case. There are important environmental factors to consider when planning your food production if your aim is to be environmentally friendly. Such factors include things like:

Will runoff water from the garden end up in waterways? Whether you use petroleum based fertilizers or compost, runoff water from gardens and farms is laden with nutrients that are polluting the waterways. Whether you're producing food in Mississippi or Michigan, if your garden runoff water makes it into a creek, it's contributing to the dead zone in the gulf of Mexico. There are steps you can take to ensure that your runoff water doesn't end up in the waterways even if your garden is located just feet from a stream though. Contacting your local soil conservation department to do a survey can provide you with a host of methods to minimize your impact on water pollution, and in most cases those soil conservation department services are provided at no charge to you.

What are your pest and weed management strategies? Simply put, if you're dumping pesticides and herbicides into the environment, you're not doing the environment any favors by growing food at home. Commercial farms use those products too, but at much lower concentrations than the instructions for home use for the same chemicals. Furthermore, using them at home only increases the total area of the eco-systems damaged by them. There are good eco-friendly alternatives for controlling pests and weeds though which I'll get into a little later on in this article.

How will your food production impact the local eco-system? If you're tearing out native plants that provide forage and habitat for native species, your garden may actually be doing more harm than good to your local eco-system. Whether you live in the country or in the city, you live in an eco-system and if you want to help the eco-system you live in, consider planting native species of crops. Not only will those crops be more beneficial to your eco-system, they will also typically thrive in your area without the need for copious amounts of soil amendments and fertilizers.

What is the energy cost for your activities? If you're purchasing petroleum based fertilizers and bagged garden soil, and plants started in nursery's to do your gardening with, it will have a much higher environmental impact than using compost or animal waste to improve the soil and plant quality. Good soil amendments can be obtained through your food production though, and you should consider getting soil amendments from sources like leftover mushroom compost if you're growing your own mushrooms, kitchen scrap compost, or even lawn clipping compost, and for those that can raise livestock like chickens, or fish, their waste is a great resource.

So here's a few tips I've picked up over the years that some of you might find useful in your situation:

Don't forget about wild edibles. Many native plants and weeds already growing everywhere around you are not only edible, but they are both highly nutritious and extremely delicious. Dandelions for example can really add a lot of freshness and flavor as well as nutrition to a salad. There are many books and resources available to help you identify the things you can eat as well as those you'd regret eating. Most people have enough wild edibles growing all around them to keep them well stocked with them without doing any work gardening or growing them. Being a beekeeper though, I actually buy packets of dandelion seeds to add to my lawn. Yup, I'm "that guy" with all the dandelions in my yard, and I love it. Not only are they pretty when they bloom, they provide forage for my bees and salad greens for me and my chickens.

Grow the plants that thrive in your area, with your climate and soil. A little research is needed here, but you'll have a much easier time of it and produce much more if you pick varieties of plants that are well suited for your conditions.

Have a freshwater fishtank? Stop dumping the water from your water changes down the drain and into the waterways. Use that water to water plants instead. Not only is that water laden with nutrients for plants, using it instead of dumping it will reduce your water usage, improve the water quality in our waterways, and helps grow much more vibrant plants. I'm putting an aquaponics tank in the new greenhouse I'm currently in the process of building so that I can raise edible fish and at the same time use their wastewater to water the plants in the greenhouse. I'm very excited for this, it will be my first experience trying aquaponics though in my case I'm calling it a hybrid aquaponics system since the plants will still be in soil and not gravel as a true aquaponics system would do.

Consider the entire food cycle and try to get something from each stage of it. Allow me to explain what I mean by way of an example. I keep 6 hens which completely replace my dependency on store-bought eggs, as well as provides me with enough to give away to the neighbors. The main reason I keep those hens is so that my food scraps that would typically not be composted (meat, shrimp shells, etc.) can be fed to the chickens along with the food scraps that would normally get composted, and thus used as a resource to produce more food (eggs). Now we're not done yet though because the chickens also turn those scraps into extremely rich fertilizer for the garden. But before I put that chicken waste in the garden it needs to compost to "cool off" so first I mix it in with shredded wood chips from all the branches that get dropped by trees on my property every time there's a wind and then mixed with a small amount of mushroom compost from the prior batch of mushrooms to seed it with the right fungus. It then sits for a few weeks and produces all the mushrooms even the most avid fan of mushrooms could ever ask for. Then after seeding the next batch the rest of the mushroom compost gets mixed in with the garden soil as a soil amendment to increase the fertility of the garden soil. The consumption of the garden goodies, the mushrooms and the eggs produces more scraps which start the cycle over again. I also let the chickens go through the garden occasionally to eat up pests in the garden.

Don't fall in to the pesticide trap! No matter how bad the pests are, using pesticides will only make it worse. Using pesticides will upset the natural balance between predators and prey (the pests) and make it easier for the pests to come back in much greater numbers. Instead of destroying the natural balance in the eco-system and making your pest problems worse, do a little research on whatever pest it is that you are trying to control. Each pest will have one or more predators that naturally keep their population in check and sometimes providing a habitat that the predators prefer is all it takes for the predator population to rise to the point that the pests aren't a problem for you any more. But if that fails, the pests themselves can be deterred with a little planning. Sometimes it takes planting a different kind of plant that repels those pests nearby, and sometimes it requires sprinkling something like crushed eggshells around the garden to deter slugs for example.

Learn about companion planting. Nearly every plant out there has a buddy that helps them grow better when placed next to one another. For example, planting basil and tomatoes next to one another actually helps both plants grow better, and they go great together in the kitchen too. There are many comprehensive charts available on what plants help each other grow as well as some pairings that are harmful to one another. So when you're planning out your garden, pick the types of plants you want to grow (based on your climate, soil, amount of sun in the area of your garden, and most importantly what you like to eat), then look up which of those plants like to be planted next to one another and which ones you'll want to plant on the other end of the garden from one another.

Now I want to hear from you. What have you done to produce your own food? What tips do you have? Share your stories and suggestions in the comments, and if you enjoyed this article, please don't forget to click the like button so others can enjoy it too.