For the record...

From the practical to the practically insane, here is Trump's campaign promise record (so far):

1. Self-fund his campaign - Broken

2. Release Taxes - Broken

3. Replace Obamacare - On track

4. Build a wall between U.S. Mexican border - No progress

5. Get Mexico to pay for said wall - No progress

6. Eliminate Common Core - No progress

7. Eliminate EPA - On track

8. Eliminate regulatory differences between regions for health insurance - No progress

9. Replace infrastructure for 1/3rd what we're currently paying for infrastructure projects - No progress

10. Save Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security without cutting benefits. - No progress

11. Defund Planned Parenthood - No progress

12. Frequently use the term "radical Islamic terrorism." - Accomplished

13. Temporarily ban most foreign Muslims from entering the United States - No progress

14. Bar Syrian refugees from entering the country and kick out any who are already living here. - No progress

15. Heavily surveil mosques in the United States. - No progress

16. Never take a vacation while serving as president. - On track

17. Prosecute Hillary Clinton - Broken

18. Make medical marijuana widely available to patients, and allow states to decide if they want to fully legalize pot or not. - No progress

19. Stop spending money on space exploration - No progress

20. Strengthen the military - No progress

21. Be unpredictable - Accomplished

22. Allow Russia to deal with the Islamic State in Syria - On track

23. "Bomb the s--- out of ISIS." - No progress

24. Target and kill the relatives of terrorists - No progress

25. Shut down parts of the Internet - No progress

26. Bring back waterboarding - No progress

27. Leave troops in Afghanistan because it's such "a mess." Protect Israel. And increase U.S. military presence in the East and South China Seas - No progress

28. Find an "out" clause in the Iran deal and then "totally" renegotiate the whole thing - No progress

29. Never be in a bicycle race - On track

30. Refuse to call Iran's leader by his preferred title - On track

31. Negotiate the release of all U.S. prisoners held in Iran before taking office - Broken

32. Drop that "dirty, rotten traitor" Bowe Bergdahl out of an airplane into desolate Afghanistan without a parachute - No progress

33. Fire "the corrupt and incompetent" leaders of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs - No progress

34. Invest more heavily in programs that help military veterans transition back to civilian life - No progress

35. Bring back jobs from China -- and Mexico, Japan and elsewhere - Accomplished

36. "I will be the greatest jobs president that God ever created." - On track

37. Aggressively challenge China's power in the world by declaring the country a currency manipulator, adopting a "zero tolerance policy on intellectual property theft and forced technology transfer" and cracking down on China's "lax labor and environmental standards." - No progress

38. Replace "free trade" with "fair trade." Gather together the "smartest negotiators in the world," assign them each a country and renegotiate all foreign trade deals - On track

39. Put billionaire hedge fund manager Carl Icahn in charge of trade negotiations with China and Japan - No progress

40. Tell Ford Motor Co.'s president that unless he cancels plans to build a massive plant in Mexico, the company will face a 35 percent tax on cars imported back into the United States - Accomplished

41. Force Nabisco to once again make Oreos in the United States - No progress

42. Force Apple to make iphones/ipads/etc in the United States - No progress

43. Impose new taxes on many imports into the country. - No progress

44. Grow the nation's economy by at least 6 percent - No progress

45. Reduce the $18 trillion national debt (the national debt was at $19,950,000,000,000 as of his inauguration) - No progress

46. Cut the budget by 20 percent by simply renegotiating - No progress

47. Get rid of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act - No progress

48. Simplify the U.S. tax code and reduce the number of tax brackets from seven to four - No progress

49. No longer charge income tax to single individuals earning less than $25,000 per year or couples earning less than $50,000 - No progress

50. Ensure that Americans can still afford to golf - I don't even know how to rate this one since there have always been Americans that can afford to golf and there have always been Americans that can't afford to golf. Just what does golf cost anyway? Are we talking about tee-time on a public golf course, a round of putt-putt, or a club membership at the most exclusive golf course with all custom built titanium alloy golf clubs and a solid gold golf cart?

51. Allow corporations a one-time window to transfer money being held overseas, charging a much-reduced 10 percent tax - No progress

52. Get rid of most corporate tax loopholes or incentives - No progress

53. On his first day in office, Trump would get rid of gun-free zones at military bases and in schools - Broken

54. Use "common sense" to fix the mental health system and prevent mass shootings - No progress

55. Impose a minimum sentence of five years in federal prison for any violent felon who commits a crime using a gun, with no chance for parole or early release - No progress

56. Fix the background check system used when purchasing guns to ensure states are properly uploading criminal and health records - No progress

57. Allow concealed-carry permits to be recognized in all 50 states - No progress

58. Sign an executive order calling for the death penalty for anyone found guilty of killing a police officer - No progress and such an executive order would hold no power since executive orders do not apply to private citizens.

59. Provide more funding for police training - No progress

60. And provide more funding for drug treatment, especially for heroin addicts - No progress

61. On the first day in office, terminate President Obama's executive orders related to immigration - Broken

62. Deport the almost 11 million immigrants illegally living in the United States - No progress

63. Triple the number of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers - No progress

64. Continue to allow lowly paid foreign workers to come to the United States on temporary works visas - On track

65. End birthright citizenship - No progress

66. Say things that are politically incorrect - Accomplished

67. Make America great again - No progress

68. Bring back the steel industry to Pennsylvania - No progress

69. Leave the federal minimum wage at $7.25 per hour - On track

70. Raise the federal minimum wage to $10 per hour - No progress

71. “I’m going to be so presidential, you’re going to be so bored.” - Broken

72. “Be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” - Broken

73. Pass on the president’s annual salary of $400,000 - No progress

74. “I don’t settle cases. I don’t do it.” - Broken

75. Lower the corporate tax rate to 15 percent - No progress

76. On the first day in office, pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership - Accomplished on 3rd day in office (I'm tallying this under accomplished even though the timeline wasn't kept by 2 days)

77. Eliminate the carried interest loophole for Wall Street - No progress

78. Eliminate the federal estate tax - No progress

79. Eliminate the alternative minimum tax - No progress

80. Eliminate the so-called marriage penalty - No progress

81. Renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement or withdraw from the deal under Article 2205 - No progress

82. Continue to allow taxpayers to deduct mortgage interest and charitable donations from their taxes - On track

83. Use American-made steel in all federal infrastructure projects - Accomplished

84. Ask TransCanada to renew its permit application for the Keystone XL pipeline so that it can be approved - Accomplished

Accomplished: 8 On Track: 11 No progress: 54 Broken: 10 Unrated: 1