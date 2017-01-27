My greenhouse, part 2

As temperatures have cooled off, so has progress on my greenhouse. Mostly because the freight line delivering the fish tank had the wrong telephone number for me which, although corrected now, has caused the delivery of the tank to be delayed until Monday morning. I did get the floors finished though, as well as the other plant shelves installed and the potting bench cut down and installed (both had to be installed prior to putting up the actual greenhouse because they will not fit through the door). I haven't put the racks on the plant shelves on the right yet because I need to cut them down (both the potting bench and the shelves on the right were used in a prior "greenhouse" that was one of those plastic tarp things which didn't last beyond 2 years before the plastic started to rip. This greenhouse will be made of corrugated double-wall polycarbonate panels which should last many years. The potting bench is just something I threw together out of some old cedar boards a guy gave me for helping him many years ago. They've been sitting in my garage for quite some time now collecting dust and getting in the way so I'm happy they'll be put to use again and are now out of the garage.