Could the federal government prosecute sanctuary city officials?

By ConservativeDad
Thu Feb 2, 2017 1:45 PM
    Forget withholding federal funds from sanctuary cities for a minute.  Couldn't President Trump direct the justice department to investigate and prosecute those individuals that do not comply with federal law and shield criminal illegal aliens from prosecution and deportation?  If you assist a bank robber in robbing a bank, wouldn't you be prosecuted for conspiracy to commit that crime, or aiding and abetting at the very least?  So what do you think, could Trump do that?  Take the poll.

