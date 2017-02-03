(CNN)The US ambassador to the United Nations offered a strong condemnation of Russia in her first appearance at the UN Security Council on Thursday, calling on Moscow to de-escalate violence in eastern Ukraine and saying that US sanctions against Moscow would remain in place until it withdraws from Crimea.
UN Ambassador Haley hits Russia hard on Ukraine - CNNPolitics.com
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 6:00 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment