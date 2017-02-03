Newsvine

ConservativeDad

About Articles: 7 Seeds: 7 Comments: 1151 Since: Dec 2016

UN Ambassador Haley hits Russia hard on Ukraine - CNNPolitics.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by ConservativeDad View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 6:00 AM
    Discuss:

    (CNN)The US ambassador to the United Nations offered a strong condemnation of Russia in her first appearance at the UN Security Council on Thursday, calling on Moscow to de-escalate violence in eastern Ukraine and saying that US sanctions against Moscow would remain in place until it withdraws from Crimea.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor