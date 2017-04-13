War Week in Recap

Hiram W Johnson once said that, "The first casualty when war comes is truth." Nothing could have proved him more correct than what has transpired in the last week. Let's do a quick recap of events, first the official version:

Bashir Al Assad who has been fighting ISIS because he promotes multiculturalism in Syria agreed to hold free and open elections.

The next day Bashir Al Assad launched chemical weapons into ISIS territory without killing any ISIS fighters and without any launch having been detected, but the aftermath was WELL documented and disseminated on pro-ISIS websites.

As "retaliation" for the supposed use of chemical weapons, Trump fires 59 tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base that was being used by Russian and Syrian forces to defend a Christian city from ISIS rebels. Despite the legendary accuracy of tomahawk missiles, they only managed to hit an abandoned air strip, some broken down planes, and a few civilians that were using an abandoned bunker as housing, including women and children. No Sarin gas was released in all that bombing and no evidence that it was ever there has been found.

Today, seemingly out of the blue, Trump drops a MOAB bomb on an ISIS tunnel, even though the MOAB doesn't penetrate ground installations nor does it even do a good job of even destroying above-ground structures for that matter.

That's the official story that's being sold wholesale in the post-NDAA state-sponsored US media. If you think that sounds a little too fishy, then we are in agreement. Here's what I think really happened:

After agreeing to hold free and open elections, both Trump and ISIS needed an excuse to re-engage in the fight against Assad. Trump needed the excuse because he works for the Rothschild's and Rockefeller's who want the Iran-Iraq-Syria pipeline to be built. ISIS needed the excuse because their goal is the worldwide domination of Salafi jihadist Islam, starting with that region in the middle-east and Assad had been gaining ground against them in the last couple of months as the Trump team hadn't been giving them much help as he was struggling to get a handle on the presidency.

ISIS which was in possession of the gas launched another attack on civilians in ISIS territory as a false-flag and filmed the aftermath.

Trump was all too happy to have an excuse to re-engage in using the US military and taxpayer money to further enrich his already wealthiest donors and jumped on the ISIS bandwagon without any evidence that the enemies of ISIS had actually mounted the attack and with all the evidence pointing in the opposite direction. ( See Video ; Or this one ; and especially this one ).

To ensure he wouldn't be caught and called out for this, he FIRST bombed an ISIS tunnel that intel pointed to as a likely storehouse of chemical weapons with MOP (Massive Ordinance Penetrator) bombs, then to destroy all evidence that it was really ISIS that had been in possession of those chemical weapons, dropped a MOAB over it to incinerate the chemicals released by the tunnel bombing and ensure the world would never be able to call him out on his absolutely ridiculous assertion that Assad, for the second time, launched sarin gas at ISIS territory without managing to hit a single ISIS fighter and knowing what the reaction would be from the US the day after he agreed to step down peacefully.

Which one of these narratives do you think is more likely?