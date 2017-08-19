So liberals finally got the echo-chamber they so desired on the vine... this is why you don't have nice things, like the vine.

Lo and behold, the vine is finally shutting down after liberals here spent years suppressing debate and ignoring warnings that creating an echo-chamber of the magnitude they desired here would leave the vine with too few visits. I have just one question for you, are you happy now? Do you feel like you've accomplished something great now that you've soiled your diapers?

Just one more in a long line of prophesies about the left that the right got 100% correct. Another one of note lately is the one about how liberals going after the second amendment were going to go after the first amendment, and look what's happening now, exactly that.